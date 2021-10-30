Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.68.

Western Digital stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,135.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

