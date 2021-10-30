Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 26.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 179.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 35.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.