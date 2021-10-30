WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.81-9.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.821-1.836 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.810-$9.010 EPS.

NYSE WEX traded down $11.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.70. The stock had a trading volume of 947,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,570. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.98. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

