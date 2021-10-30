WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.93 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.810-$9.010 EPS.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $11.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. 947,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,570. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.98. WEX has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

