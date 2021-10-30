Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of TSE WPM traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$49.96. The company had a trading volume of 890,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,804. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.28. The stock has a market cap of C$22.50 billion and a PE ratio of 28.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

