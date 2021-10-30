Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.250-$26.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.99 billion-$21.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.48 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.23.

WHR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.83. The stock had a trading volume of 728,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,923. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

