Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,356,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,712,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $6,532,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,258,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MON opened at $9.76 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

