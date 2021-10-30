Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,511,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DILAU opened at $10.50 on Friday. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43.

