Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Data Knights Acquisition stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

