Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys 49,960 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TZPS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,360,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,855,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

