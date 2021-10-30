Whitebox Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

