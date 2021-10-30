Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $731,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFVI. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

