Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHCA. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000.

Shares of DHCA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

