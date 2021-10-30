Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.88 million during the quarter.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.