William Blair Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

ECL opened at $222.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.25. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.2% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 31,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

