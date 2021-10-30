William Blair Comments on Microsoft Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $9.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.46.

Shares of MSFT opened at $331.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $332.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average of $278.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $6,922,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 574,912 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $164,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.