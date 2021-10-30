William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $425.65.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $458.13 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62, a P/E/G ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.40 and a 200 day moving average of $305.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 981.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.