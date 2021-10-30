William Blair Weighs in on Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

