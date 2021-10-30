Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Director Maria Favlana Blase Buys 364 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Director Maria Favlana Blase bought 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.08 per share, for a total transaction of $24,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $953,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

