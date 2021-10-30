Wirex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.57 Million (WXT)

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wirex Token has a market cap of $29.57 million and $1.99 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00095745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,457.58 or 1.00113328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.41 or 0.06945015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00023150 BTC.

About Wirex Token

Wirex Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,800,500,000 coins. The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com . Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

Wirex Token Coin Trading

