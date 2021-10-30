WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $78.53. 55,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 116,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

