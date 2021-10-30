WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. WNS updated its FY22 guidance to $3.18-3.34 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.180-$3.340 EPS.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 195,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,843. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

