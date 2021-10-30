Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:WWW opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

