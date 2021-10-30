Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Down 71.8% in October

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the September 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 29,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. Woori Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.