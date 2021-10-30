Wootrade Market Cap Hits $356.96 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Wootrade has a total market cap of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00231161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade (WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

