World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries.

Separately, Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

INT stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

