WOWswap Trading Down 16.9% This Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $303,525.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $12.88 or 0.00020865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00097433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,675.51 or 0.99903036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.08 or 0.06934562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00024326 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

