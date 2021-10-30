W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report sales of $116.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $122.60 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $72.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $520.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $542.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $618.35 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $643.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 47.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 276,794 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,536 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

