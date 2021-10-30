Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $84.80, with a volume of 6599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.28.

The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

