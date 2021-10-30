Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $89.80 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

