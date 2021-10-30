X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Hits $5.59 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $107,461.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000482 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,758,351,144 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars.

