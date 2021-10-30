Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.940-$2.980 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,082,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.