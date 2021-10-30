Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073,703 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.84% of Xilinx worth $299,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $186.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

