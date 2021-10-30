Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.27.

XLNX opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. State Street Corp increased its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 762.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after buying an additional 1,476,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $125,505,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 89.7% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after buying an additional 672,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 281.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $136,026,000 after buying an additional 664,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

