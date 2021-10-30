Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $169.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XLNX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $180.00 on Thursday. Xilinx has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Xilinx by 75.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,321 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 13,290.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Xilinx by 39.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,514 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

