Xiotri (XIOT) One Day Volume Hits $12,210.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for $302.16 or 0.00489133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a market cap of $1.33 million and $12,210.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xiotri has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00238210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00096953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

