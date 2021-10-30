Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) vs. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Financial Comparison

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and Magnite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 6.85 $3.21 million ($0.02) -321.00 Magnite $221.63 million 16.01 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -270.30

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yalla Group and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82

Yalla Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.41%. Magnite has a consensus target price of $41.27, suggesting a potential upside of 52.69%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Magnite.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 7.25% 5.94% 5.40% Magnite 6.07% 4.17% 1.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Magnite on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

