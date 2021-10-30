Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Yamaha stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. Yamaha has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $69.46.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

