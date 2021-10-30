Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,141,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,044. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.