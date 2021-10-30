Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,141,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,044. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

