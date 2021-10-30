Yamana Gold’s (YRI) SECTOR PERFORM Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.09.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$7.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

