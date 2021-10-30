yAxis (YAXIS) Price Tops $4.04

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $229,189.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00006570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00070741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,813.56 or 1.00600097 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.73 or 0.06930975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00023561 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

