Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,164 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Yext worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

