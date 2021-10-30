YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

YPF stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.98.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,421 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

