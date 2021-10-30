Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $124.94 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

