Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 464.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 514,595 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Yum! Brands worth $71,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $124.94 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

