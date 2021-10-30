Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Down 42.3% in October

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ opened at $0.90 on Friday. Yunji has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $191.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

