Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.09 Million

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report $146.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.20 million. Anaplan posted sales of $114.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $572.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $573.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $717.54 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $735.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 859,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

