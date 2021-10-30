Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FLMN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of FLMN stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 549,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.15 million, a P/E ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 97.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

