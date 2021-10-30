Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce sales of $130.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.80 million and the highest is $133.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $520.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $527.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $518.77 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $537.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 44.72%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,606,908.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,806 shares of company stock valued at $405,259. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 537,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after buying an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. 356,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

