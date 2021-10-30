Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $952.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after buying an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hub Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $78.57. 234,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,332. Hub Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

