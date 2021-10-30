Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $952.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hub Group.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after buying an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hub Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HUBG traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $78.57. 234,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,332. Hub Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06.
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
